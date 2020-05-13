-
A few weeks ago, Google had announced its plan to make Google Meet, its premium video-conferencing service, free for all.
Now, the internet giant has completed the transition, making the platform available to every individual who wants to have a virtual meeting with their friends, family, colleagues, or other connections.
Here's more about the free version of Meet and the way to use it.
-
Offering
Free video meetings with up to 100 people, no limits
-
Originally exclusive to G Suite customers, Google Meet is now free to access by anyone in any part of the world.
You just need to have a Google account to sign-in and start a virtual meeting with up to 100 participants.
The conferences won't have a time limit, but Google has already confirmed that a 60-minute meeting restriction will be introduced after September 30.
-
Features
Popular premium features included in free version
-
According to Google, the free version of Meet has been re-engineered from the G Suite-specific version, but it still has the same robust security and many premium features of the latter.
This includes simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view that shows up to 16 people at the same time.
-
Sign-in
Google sign-in requirement is also for security
-
The free version of Google Meet certainly makes a better package than competitor Zoom, which caps its free meetings at 40 minutes.
But, in this case, both hosts and participants are required to sign-in with their respective Google accounts before starting a video-conference.
Google says it kept this requirement to give hosts more control over calls and prevent unauthorized members from gate-crashing the meeting.
-
Process
So, how to start Google Meet calls?
-
To start a Google Meet call, go to meet.google.com, or download the iOS/Android app of the service.
Then, sign-in on the site/app with your Google account and click on the 'Start a meeting' option to initiate the video-conference and share its URL with all people you want to join.
Then, all the participants would be able to use that link to join the meeting.
-
Integration
Google Meet integration also coming on Gmail
-
In the next few days, Google also plans to integrate the options to start and join a Google Meet call in Gmail.
This will be a perfect addition for people using Gmail for work and will certainly contribute towards boosting the user-base of the Meet, which, as of last month, was already raking in 3 million new users every day.