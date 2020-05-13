Honor is all set to launch its new X10 smartphone in China on May 20. Now, just days ahead of the launch, a teaser has confirmed that the handset will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, previous leaks have already revealed that X10 will pack a 5G-ready Kirin 820 chipset and a quad rear camera setup.

Design and display How will the Honor X10 look like?

The details regarding the design of Honor X10 are scarce as of now. However, the images seen on TENAA certification listing do confirm the presence of a quad-lens rectangular camera setup on the rear. The handset is likely to come with a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For biometric authentication, it will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Information Honor X10 will offer a 40MP quad rear camera

The Honor X10 is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For the selfies, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor X10 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Kirin 820 5G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is likely to run Android 10-based EMUI and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Further, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?