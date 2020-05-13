HMD Global is expected to launch its flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView smartphone in August-September this year. In the latest update, a report by Nokiapoweruser has claimed that the phone could offer 8K recording capabilities, improved Night mode, and come with some exclusive photography effects by ZEISS. Moreover, leaks also point to an in-display selfie camera, 120Hz screen, and flagship-grade internals.

As of now, the details about the design of the Nokia 9.3 PureView are pretty scarce. However, leaks suggest the phone will offer a 6.29-inch OLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Besides that, the handset will pack an under-display selfie camera as well as an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to house a penta-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP/108MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto camera, a macro lens, and another depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will run on Android 10 and is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast wired as well as wireless charging. It should also come with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

