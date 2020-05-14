-
Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the P30 Pro New Edition smartphone in Germany and the UK.
The device is basically last year's P30 Pro with a new Silver Frost paint job, flagship-grade internals, top-of-the-line cameras, as well as support for Google Mobile Services (GMS).
Alongside the new color tone, it can also be picked up in Black and Aurora shades.
Design and display
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition: At a glance
The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition sports a waterdrop notched design, a metal-glass glass body, and an ultra-slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses four cameras stacked vertically on the top-left corner.
Moreover, the phone has a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with HDR10 support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The P30 Pro New Edition houses a quad-camera setup on the rear including a 40MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, it has a single 32MP selfie snapper.
The main camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the selfie camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is powered by a Kirin 980 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the handset is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.
It runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and supports Google Mobile Services as well as Huawei's own App Gallery.
Information
Connectivity options and sensor details
In terms of connectivity options, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition offers dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also packs all standard sensors including an accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope, and e-compass.
Pricing
Finally, how much does it cost?
The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will retail in the UK for £700 (approximately Rs. 64,500) and is set to go on sale from June 3. Huawei is also giving away a free Watch GT 2e to those who purchase the phone until June 30.
However, the company is yet to announce the details regarding the pricing and availability of the smartphone in India.