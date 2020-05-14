HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.1 Plus in India and 37 other countries. According to the company, all users in these regions will receive the firmware by May 18. The update offers a refreshed UI, a system-wide dark mode, Smart reply, gesture navigation, privacy enhancements, and the April security patch.

Information How to download the update?

The new OS (version V3.15H) comes as an OTA update with a download package of 1.24GB. It is being pushed in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >About phone >System updates, and tap on Download and Install if the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display Nokia 3.1 Plus: At a glance

The Nokia 3.1 Plus gets a conventional rectangular display with thick borders on the top and bottom. On the back, the aluminum chassis houses a dual-rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The handset features a 6.0-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Moreover, it comes in the shades of Blue, White, and Gray.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The dual rear camera setup on the Nokia 3.1 Plus comprises a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a single 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. Further, the rear camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood