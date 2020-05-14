Finally, Google has decided to add tab grouping capabilities into Chrome. The feature, which is currently in beta, will be rolled-out publicly next week, making it easier for users to organize their tabs, especially in cases when they would have dozens opened in a single window of the browser. Here's all about the feature and its working.

Issue Often, power users struggle with the clutter of multiple tabs

Chrome has dominated the internet browsing scene for years. But, despite the success, the company did not launch a way to organize the clutter of tabs. As a result, power users often find themselves under a pile of tabs, struggling to choose which ones are relevant to the task they are doing, which ones have to be discarded, or referred later.

Solution But, there is a solution now

Now, Google is solving the problem with the native tab grouping option. The feature lets you assign a label and color to a particular tab and then add more tabs to it to create a group. Once you add the extra tabs, they appear next to the main tab, underlined with the color chosen. So, you'd know they are all in the same group.

Usage Labels could be used in different ways

The smart implementation of the feature means you could use labels to either group tabs by the topics like 'work' or 'research', or by how urgent they are such as 'priority' or 'read later'. Overall, the use of this feature would certainly boost your efficiency, helping you get better at tasks, even with multiple tabs opened at the same time.

Roll-out When the roll-out will begin?