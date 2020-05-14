Samsung is expected to launch a new budget-friendly Galaxy A21s smartphone in global markets later this month. Now, a report has leaked the design and specifications of the handset, revealing a punch-hole display, quad rear camera module, and a 5,000mAh battery. Alongside this, the report has also claimed that Galaxy A21s will be launched at around €199 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Design and display The A21s will feature a punch-hole design

As per the leaked renders, the Galaxy A21s will sport a punch-hole display with noticeable bezels and a fingerprint scanner on the rear side. The report has also revealed that the handset will come in three color variants: black, white and blue. Further, the A21s is tipped to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1660 pixels) PLS TFT display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per the leak, the smartphone will have four cameras at the back arranged in an L-shaped manner. The setup will include a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The details of the two other sensors are not known as of now. On the front, it will have a 13MP camera, which will support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The A21s is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 10-based One UI out-of-the-box. As for connectivity, the handset will offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, and a headphone jack.

Information How much will it cost?