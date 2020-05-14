-
Samsung is expected to launch a new budget-friendly Galaxy A21s smartphone in global markets later this month.
Now, a report has leaked the design and specifications of the handset, revealing a punch-hole display, quad rear camera module, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Alongside this, the report has also claimed that Galaxy A21s will be launched at around €199 (roughly Rs. 16,000).
Design and display
The A21s will feature a punch-hole design
As per the leaked renders, the Galaxy A21s will sport a punch-hole display with noticeable bezels and a fingerprint scanner on the rear side. The report has also revealed that the handset will come in three color variants: black, white and blue.
Further, the A21s is tipped to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1660 pixels) PLS TFT display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
As per the leak, the smartphone will have four cameras at the back arranged in an L-shaped manner. The setup will include a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The details of the two other sensors are not known as of now.
On the front, it will have a 13MP camera, which will support 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The A21s is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 10-based One UI out-of-the-box.
As for connectivity, the handset will offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, and a headphone jack.
Information
How much will it cost?
As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will be priced at €199 (approximately Rs. 16,000) for the base-end 32GB model. Finally, the device may become commercially available in some regions towards the end of May.