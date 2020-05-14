Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has teased the launch of its Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship smartphones in India. However, the company has not revealed the release date as of now. To recall, the flagship devices were announced in early March, and they come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120Hz display, as well as 65W fast charging technology. Here's our roundup.

The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen!

The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.

Get Notified: https://t.co/9ckLNJDdGk pic.twitter.com/vXTVdSy64x — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 13, 2020

Design and display OPPO Find X2 series: At a glance

The OPPO Find X2 duo sport an edge-to-edge screen with a single punch hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, they house a triple rear camera setup stacked vertically along with an LED flash. Both the devices bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Find X2 Pro features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP wide-angle camera, and a 13MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the standard Find X2 also gets a similar setup but with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telephoto lens. On the front, both smartphones sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 series is powered by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (256GB on the X2). Under the hood, the Pro model packs a 4,260mAh battery while the vanilla X2 has a 4,200mAh battery, with both supporting 65W fast charging. Both the smartphones support 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?