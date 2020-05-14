-
A team of Chinese scientists claims to have isolated a pair of antibodies that could 'block' the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
They say that using the two proteins together could fast-track the development of anti-viral therapies as well as vaccine candidates needed to fight the ongoing public health crisis.
Here's all you need to know about it.
-
Antibodies
Antibodies stopping coronavirus entry into cells
-
In a study published in Science magazine, the researchers, hailing from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, detailed the two 'neutralizing antibodies' - B38 and H4.
They found that the proteins can "bind to the glycoprotein spike" of the SARS-CoV-2 in such a way that the virus fails to enter the cells of the host and infect them.
-
Tests
Animal tests have shown promising results
-
The team isolated the antibodies from the blood plasma of a recovered COVID-19 patient and tested their effect on a mouse model.
The work resulted in the reduction of virus titers or the quantity of virus, suggesting that a 'cocktail' of both antibodies may inform "the design of small molecule anti-virals and vaccine candidates" and help with the prevention/treatment of the deadly disease.
-
Working
Antibody isolation is like a targeted missile attack
-
While plasma therapy, which involves bulk transfusion of antibodies from recovered patients, has shown promise in treating COVID-19 patients, isolating key antibodies could be more effective in developing a vaccine, anti-viral drug.
This is because all the antibodies might not be able to fight off the virus, but if you pick select ones to carry out a targeted attack, the results will be better.
-
Testing
No word on clinical trials yet
-
As of now, there is no word from the researchers on the clinical trials of the antibodies in question.
Prior to this, Israel had also announced the isolation of a "monoclonal neutralizing antibody" but there is no clarity on when we might see a vaccine using it.
Ron Malka, Israel's Ambassador to India, recently said they would share the antibody discovery once it's finalized.
-
Information
So far, over 2.97 lakh have died from COVID-19
-
The antibody developments come as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to grow worldwide. So far, over 43 lakh people have been infected by the virus while more than 2.97 lakh have passed away.