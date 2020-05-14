Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro, which got sold out within minutes earlier today, will be up for grabs once again on May 19. The sale will go live at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. However, given the existing guidelines related to the delivery of non-essential items, only those in Orange and Green zones will be able to purchase the phone.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro has a punch-hole design

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a premium glass body, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device comes in three different colors: Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro houses a quad rear setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, the device offers a 16MP front camera (f/2.5). The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, whereas the front sensor shoots 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability How much does it cost?