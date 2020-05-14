OnePlus's newly-launched flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, will go on sale in India on May 29 across all channels. However, those who want to get their hands on the devices earlier can participate in a special access sale on May 18 at 2 pm. Notably, both the handsets are already up for pre-ordering on Amazon India. Here are more details.

Information A look at the launch offers

Buyers will get a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 8 Pro and Rs. 2,000 off on the OnePlus 8 on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Additionally, customers can avail no-cost EMI offers and get benefits worth Rs. 6,000 with Reliance Jio.

Pop-up Bundles OnePlus will host exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members

Interestingly, OnePlus has also announced an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on May 29. Under the sale, the limited edition Pop-Up Bundles of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be up for grabs. These bundles cost Rs. 1,000 more than the regular handsets but include the Bullets Wireless Z earphones, a Cyan bumper case, and Karbon bumper case for free.

Flagship killer Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 8 comes with a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus 8 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

True flagship What do you get with the OnePlus 8 Pro?

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset draws power from Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It packs a 4,510mAh battery which supports 30W wired as well as 30W wireless charging. Notably, it is also IP68 rated.

Information OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and another 5MP (f/2.4) color filter sensor. For the selfie lovers, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper.

Pocket-pinch Finally, how much do the handsets cost?