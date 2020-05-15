Following the recent price-hike after GST revision, Xiaomi has once again increased the prices of the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual smartphones in India. With the latest revision, the Redmi Note 8's price has gone up by Rs. 500, while the Redmi 8 and 8A Dual have become costlier by Rs. 300.

Phone #1 Redmi 8A Dual: The affordable performer

The 2GB/32GB variant of the Redmi 8A Dual has received a price-hike of Rs. 300 and it now retails for Rs. 7,299. The phone has a waterdrop notched design and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Information Redmi 8A Dual has a 13MP primary camera

The smartphone has a dual-lens setup on the rear, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, the device sports a single 8MP selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Redmi Note 8: The jack of all trades

The 4GB/64GB Redmi Note 8 is now available at Rs. 11,499, after receiving a hike of Rs. 500. It has an all-glass body and offers a 6.3-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup

The Redmi Note 8 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. It has a single 13MP front camera for selfies.

Phone #3 Redmi 8: Value for the buck

Redmi 8's 4GB/64GB model has become costlier by Rs. 300 and is now priced at Rs. 9,299. It has a waterdrop notch and bears a 6.22-inch LCD display with HD+ (720x1520 pixels) resolution. It runs on Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. Under the hood, the device runs Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information The Redmi 8 has offers a dual rear camera