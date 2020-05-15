When the Motorola Edge+ was launched last month, the flagship model met with criticism that it would only get a single major OS update (Android 11). However, the company has now backtracked from its earlier position. According to a report, Motorola has now promised at least two major Android OS updates (up to Android 12) for the $1,000 worth handset.

Design and display

The Edge+ flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate for fluidic animations and scrolling. It also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an aluminum frame, and a triple-lens camera housed in the rear section. The handset comes in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey colors.

The Edge+ is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP camera for ultra-wide pictures. For clicking selfies, the device offers a single 25MP front camera. The primary camera can shoot 4K video at 30fps while the front camera supports Full-HD videos at 30fps.

The Motorola Edge+ gets its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Added features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x.

