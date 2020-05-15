Apple's much-awaited iPhone SE (2020) will go on sale in India starting May 20 via Flipkart. However, those located in Red zones will not be able to purchase the affordable iPhone considering the delivery of non-essential goods is currently restricted to only Orange and Green zones. In India, the iPhone SE (2020) comes at a starting price of Rs. 42,500.

Design and Display iPhone SE (2020): At a glance

The second-generation iPhone SE comes with a conventional rectangular screen packed with thick bezels on the top and bottom. The IP67-rated handset gets a premium glass chassis and an aluminum frame. Moreover, it features a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD display that offers a 16:9 aspect ratio at 326ppi density. There is also a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the front for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone SE (2020) features a single 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera, accompanied by a dual-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies and FaceTime, it offers a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera with support for screen flash. When it comes to video shooting, the device supports 4K recording at up to 60fps, while the front camera lets you shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's flagship A13 Bionic processor, along with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage option. It runs on iOS 13 and is backed by a 1,821mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging and Qi-based wireless charging. The handset also offers stereo speakers as well as support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Pricing and offers How much do you have to pay?