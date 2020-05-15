Gboard, the fancy keyboard app operated by Google, appears to have run into a crazy bug. The issue, first reported by Mashable, has wrecked the typing suggestion system of the app and is showing explicit and offensive words to users - even when they keep the settings required to block harmful phrases enabled. Here are more details.

Issue Users typing innocuous sentences running into explicit suggestions

As reported by a few Gboard users on Twitter, typing even innocuous words using the keyboard displayed offensive words in the suggestions section. The problem appeared specific to the 'English India' language and the suggestions, as one of the users pointed out, were highly inappropriate words. They even cited an example where typing the word 'uski' resulted in derogatory slurs as suggestions.

Twitter Post Here's how it showed inappropriate suggestions

Discovered that Gboard suggests highly inappropriate words when a certain Hindi word is used.



Don't believe me? Give it a try.



1. Update Gboard app

2. Switch to English (India) language

3. Type "uski " (mind that space after "uski") and check out the suggestions made by Gboard pic.twitter.com/k1evjh5pz8 — Vikrant (@VikrantPatankar) May 13, 2020

Working Typically, Gboard uses typing style to give suggestions

Gboard typically works by learning from the typing style of the user and suggests words accordingly. This means if you tend to use offensive words too often, it learns that and shows those words in suggestions. And, in the case of no access to the personal dictionary, the app uses crowdsourced data from other users to give suggestions, which are not always highly accurate.

Details But, here, it showed offensive words in all cases

As noted by Mashable and our team here at NewsBytes, the offensive words kept appearing in suggestions, even after deleting all the typing data and words registered by the keyboard on multiple devices. Also, Google's specific option to 'Block offensive words' in Gboard's settings did not work and slurs appeared even after the setting was enabled.

Response No word from Google on the matter