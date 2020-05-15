Vivo's recently-launched smartphone, the Vivo V19, has gone on sale in India for the first time today via the company's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner offline stores. The company is offering a one-time screen replacement offer, Jio benefits worth Rs. 40,000, and a 10% cashback to HDFC and ICICI Bank cardholders. Here are more details.

Design and display Vivo V19: At a glance

The Vivo V19 features a pill-shaped punch-hole design, a plastic body, and slim bezels on all sides. On the rear, it offers a rectangular camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10 support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver color options.

Information Vivo V19 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo V19 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For the selfies, it houses a 32MP+8MP dual-lens camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V19 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Further, it supports connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?