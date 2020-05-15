Motorola will launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge+, in India on May 19 at 12pm, according to a teaser on Flipkart. The presence of "Flipkart Unique" branding also suggests that the handset would be exclusive to the Walmart-owned e-retailer in the country. Meanwhile, Motorola has recently promised at least two major Android OS updates (up to Android 12) for the premium handset.

Design and display Motorola Edge+ features an aggressively curved display

The Motorola Edge+ features a punch-hole design with aggressively curved edges. On the rear, it has a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey color options.

Information It comes with a 108MP triple rear camera

The Motorola Edge+ houses a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For the selfie lovers, it offers a 25MP (f/2.0) snapper packed in the punch-hole setup.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Edge+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much it costs?