Samsung Galaxy A51 became the world's best-selling Android phone in Q1 2020, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. Reportedly, the tech giant shipped over 60 lakh units of the handset to capture 2.3% of the overall smartphone market.
Xiaomi's Redmi 8 and Samsung's Galaxy S20+ took the second and third spots, accounting for 1.9% and 1.7% of the market share, respectively.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a bezel-less, punch-hole display
The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an under-screen fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.
Further, the handset can be picked up in four color options: Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Galaxy A51 houses a rectangular quad rear camera module that comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) camera.
For video recording, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera shoots 1080p at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset and runs Android 10-based One UI.
Depending on the market, you can get up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
Further, the device packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a headphone jack.
Information
How much does it cost?
In India, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs. 25,250 for its lone 6GB/128GB variant. However, due to the current restrictions on the sale of non-essential goods, the device is only available for people living in Orange and Green zones.