Honor has started accepting pre-orders for its X10 smartphone in China ahead of the May 20 launch. The company has activated a microsite where interested buyers can pre-book the handset. Interestingly, the webpage has also revealed the design and hardware details of the X10. Separately, a leak has shared some details of an X10 Pro model that will reportedly arrive alongside the standard X10.

Design and display Honor X10 series: At a glance

The Honor X10 and X10 Pro will sport an edge-to-edge, all-screen design thanks to the front camera being housed in a pop-up module. They will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple-lens rear camera. Further, both models are expected to feature a 6.63-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen, with only the Pro version getting support for the higher 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor X10 will house a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 40MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, the X10 Pro is tipped to offer a similar setup except for an 8MP periscope-style telephoto lens replacing the macro camera. On the front, both the handsets will feature a motorized 16MP pop-up selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The X10 series will reportedly be powered by a 5G-ready Kirin 820 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, both phones are tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W wired charging. Meanwhile, the X10 Pro is likely to go a step ahead by offering 20W wireless charging support.

Pricing How much will the phones cost?