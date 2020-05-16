-
Honor has started accepting pre-orders for its X10 smartphone in China ahead of the May 20 launch. The company has activated a microsite where interested buyers can pre-book the handset. Interestingly, the webpage has also revealed the design and hardware details of the X10.
Separately, a leak has shared some details of an X10 Pro model that will reportedly arrive alongside the standard X10.
Design and display
The Honor X10 and X10 Pro will sport an edge-to-edge, all-screen design thanks to the front camera being housed in a pop-up module. They will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple-lens rear camera.
Further, both models are expected to feature a 6.63-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen, with only the Pro version getting support for the higher 90Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
The Honor X10 will house a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 40MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera with LED flash.
Meanwhile, the X10 Pro is tipped to offer a similar setup except for an 8MP periscope-style telephoto lens replacing the macro camera.
On the front, both the handsets will feature a motorized 16MP pop-up selfie snapper.
Internals
The X10 series will reportedly be powered by a 5G-ready Kirin 820 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, both phones are tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W wired charging. Meanwhile, the X10 Pro is likely to go a step ahead by offering 20W wireless charging support.
Pricing
According to another leak, the X10 will cost CNY 2,299 (Rs. 24,400) for the base-end 4GB/128GB model, CNY 2,599 (Rs. 27,600) for the 6GB/128GB variant, CNY 2,899 (Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB/128GB configuration, and CNY 3,199 (Rs. 34,000) for top-tier 8GB/256GB version.
And though there is no pricing information on the X10 Pro, it will surely carry a slight premium over the vanilla X10.