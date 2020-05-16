Tech giant Samsung and South Korean carrier SK Telecom have announced a new 5G smartphone called the Galaxy A Quantum. It is touted as the world's first 5G phone to come equipped with a quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset. However, apart from the encryption chip, the handset is basically a rebranded version of the Galaxy A71 5G which was announced last month.

Technicality First things first, what is a QRNG chipset?

The QRNG chipset enhances the security of the phone by using quantum encryption technology to create unpredictable security keys. This chip also packs an LED and a CMOS image sensor, which detects light emitted by the diode to generate a string of numbers. These numbers are then shared with services that require identification and certification in order to generate encryption keys.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A Quantum: At a glance

As a rebranded version of A71 5G, the Galaxy A Quantum sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the plastic panel has a rectangular camera module that houses four lenses. Further, the phone features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it bears a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is powered by an Exynos 980 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging technology. In addition, it offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Pricing What about the pricing?