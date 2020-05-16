Last month, OnePlus took the wraps off its latest flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro. The device has garnered positive reviews, but some of its early takers have lately been pointing out a strange (and concerning) feature. Specifically, they say that one of the four shooters of the 8 Pro can be used to see through some objects and clothes. Here's what it means.

Camera system First, a quick refresher on OnePlus 8 Pro's camera system

OnePlus 8 Pro offers a quad-camera system, which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP Color Filter camera. Now, out of these, the new Color Filter camera - primarily aimed at improving photographs - appears to be the one that sees through some black plastic objects and clothes.

Reports Multiple reports demonstrating the 'X-ray vision' have since surfaced

The case of 'X-ray vision' first surfaced on Reddit, with 8 Pro users claiming that they were able to see the insides of their devices using the "Photochrom" filter of their phone's camera. Later, Unbox Therapy verified the information with a video that showed the same filter being used to scan through an Apple TV box, a Switch remote, and a thin black T-Shirt.

Working At best, the feature looks selective

Going by all the reports on the internet, the feature looks selective at best. It can work on thin black plastics and clothing material, like your top, but only in certain limited conditions. On all other occasions, it will not be able to peer through, at least that is what it looks like at the moment.

Twitter Post Here's the feature in action

Information Apparently, it collects infrared light to see through

As per The Verge, the Color Filter camera appears to be using infrared sensors of OnePlus 8 Pro to capture invisible infrared radiation, which is above visible light in the electromagnetic spectrum and used by night vision goggles to let you see in the dark.

