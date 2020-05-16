After several leaks and teasers in the past couple of weeks, Samsung has officially launched its new budget-range smartphone, the Galaxy A21s. The device comes as a successor to the A21 with an in-trend punch-hole design, a quad rear camera module, mid-range internals, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It will be released in the global markets starting June 19.

Design and Display Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A21s sports a punch-hole design module with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera hub and a fingerprint scanner. The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it can be purchased in four color options: Black, White, Red, and Blue.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera module that comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies. Further, both the rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based OneUI. Under the hood, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. As for connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a headphone jack.

Information How much does it cost?