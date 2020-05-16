A new leak is making buzz that the Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than its predecessor, the Pixel 3a, as well as its rival, the newly-released iPhone SE (2020). According to Stephen Hall of 9to5Google, the upcoming budget Pixel phone will be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,500) and come in a single 128GB storage model.

Design and Display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

Based on previous leaks, the Pixel 4a will sport a near bezel-less, punch-hole display design with a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor housed on the rear. The handset is expected to sport a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Moreover, it is expected to come in at least two color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The mid-range Google device is rumored to house a single 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. For video recording, the rear unit will support 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera will shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730, coupled with 128GB of built-in storage. Contrary to the latest tip-off, a separate report claims Google could introduce a cheaper 64GB model as well. Further, it will run on stock Android 10, house a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and support all the latest connectivity options.

Information How much will it cost?