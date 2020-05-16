-
Xiaomi is likely to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, in India in the coming days. The Indian version of the handset (with model number M2003J15SI) has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance's website, suggesting that the device could arrive in the country soon.
To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was announced at a global event last month.
-
Design and display
How the Redmi Note 9 looks like?
-
The Redmi Note 9 features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel, plastic body, and a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Further, it is likely to be offered in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey color options.
-
Information
Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera
-
The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For the selfies and video calling, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Redmi Note 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging.
It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Finally, what about the price?
-
The Redmi Note 9 was launched globally at a starting price of $199 (around Rs. 15,100). However, looking at the specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000 in India.