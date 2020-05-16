Xiaomi is likely to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, in India in the coming days. The Indian version of the handset (with model number M2003J15SI) has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance's website, suggesting that the device could arrive in the country soon. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was announced at a global event last month.

Design and display How the Redmi Note 9 looks like?

The Redmi Note 9 features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel, plastic body, and a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear. The handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is likely to be offered in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey color options.

Information Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For the selfies and video calling, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?