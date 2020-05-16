OPPO has started releasing the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for its K3 smartphone in India and other regions. As per PiunikaWeb, the update comes with improved system performance and stability, updated HDR mode in the camera app, as well as Wi-Fi calling support for Airtel and Reliance Jio users in India. Here's how to download and install it.

The new ColorOS 7 update, sized around 467MB, brings the firmware version to CPH1955_11_C.02. It is an OTA release and hence, not everyone will receive the update at the same time. However, users can manually check it by going to Settings >Software update.

The OPPO K3 features an all-screen design achieved by equipping the phone with a pop-up camera module. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics authentication. On the rear, there is a dual-lens camera module. The device features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9; it also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The dual rear camera setup on the OPPO K3 includes a 16MP (f/1.7) camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. This unit is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. On the front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16MP (f/2.0) sensor which shoots 1080p videos at 30fps.

The OPPO K3 handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage options. The device is now upgradeable to Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Under the hood, it is backed by a 3,765mAh battery which supports 20W fast charging. For connectivity, the handset comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0.

