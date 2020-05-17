Huawei has added a new member to its P40 family, the P40 Lite 5G. With a price tag of €400 (Rs. 33,000), it arrives as one of the most affordable 5G phones in Europe. Notably, the phone is a rebranded version of the previously-launched Nova 7 SE. It is currently up for pre-orders and is slated to go on sale starting May 29.

Design and Display Huawei P40 Lite 5G: At a glance

As a rebranded Nova 7 SE, the P40 Lite 5G offers a punch-hole design module with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It comes in Space Silver, Crush Green and Midnight Black colors. Further, the handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10 support.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

On the photography front, the handset comes loaded with a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) camera. The rear camera shoots 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is powered by an octa-core Kirin 820 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 without support for Google Mobile Services. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support and supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

