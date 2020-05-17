OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS updates for its latest flagship smartphones in India and some other countries. The OnePlus 8 is getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 while the 8 Pro is receiving version 10.5.8. The new updates come with optimized touch and interaction experience, camera upgrades, system stability improvements, network connectivity optimizations, improved power consumption, and the April security patch.

Information How to download the update?

The updates are being pushed in a phased manner and therefore, everyone will not receive it at the same time. To manually check for the new OS, go to Settings >System Updates >Download and Install, if the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display OnePlus 8 series: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 series has a punch-hole design with a premium glass-metal body and curved edges. However, only the Pro model comes with IP68 rating. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 8 houses a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED screen. Notably, both the devices come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, both devices sport a 16MP snapper for clicking selfies.

Internals Under the hood