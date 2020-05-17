iQOO is all set to launch a new premium smartphone, the Z1 5G, in China on May 19. In the run-up to the event, the company has shared some teasers, highlighting the key features of the handset. As per the teasers, the Z1 5G will come with a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 44W fast charging, a triple rear camera, and a punch-hole design.

Design and display How will iQoo Z1 5G look like?

As per the teasers, the iQOO Z1 5G will offer a punch-hole design, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera setup on the back. It will also house a headphone jack at the bottom edge. The details about the display are unclear as of now, but reports suggest it will bear a 144Hz screen with options to switch between 60Hz/90Hz/120Hz/144Hz.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Going by the teaser images, the iQOO Z1 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup and a single selfie camera on the front. However, the specifications of these cameras are not known at the moment.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO Z1 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, likely to be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The teasers also confirm that it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging support. Further, it should come with all the standard connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?