Expanding its range of premium laptops, Dell has launched its much-anticipated notebooks, the XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700.
The 2020 models of the XPS 15 and XPS 17 offer a near bezel-less design, up to 4K touchscreen displays, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, improved heat management, and up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Here's our roundup.
Design and dimensions
Both the XPS 15 and XPS 17 have a slim design and come with ultra-fine bezels on all four sides. They also house a backlit chiclet keyboard with a carbon-fiber finish on the deck and up-firing stereo speakers.
The XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch screen, while the XPS 17 bears a 17-inch display, with both models available in 4K touchscreen and full-HD+ non-touchscreen options.
Both the laptops come with Waves Nx 3D audio technology
Both the laptops also come with Waves Nx 3D audio technology tuned by Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. It is touted to track head movements to uplift audio and push sound towards you, based on your position.
Internals
Under the hood
Both the models sport up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10885H processors, combined with up to 64GB RAM.
The XPS 15 gets up to 1TB of SSD storage and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU while the 17-inch model offers up to 2TB of SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.
Further, they offer up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.
What about the price?
The Dell XPS 15 (2020) starts at $1,300 (roughly Rs. 98,200), while the entry-level XPS 17 (2020) is priced at $1,500 (approximately Rs. 1,14,000). However, the company is yet to announce the official details regarding their pricing and availability in India.