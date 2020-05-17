A few days back, Microsoft released a cumulative update to fix security glitches on Windows 10. Now, some users of the platform are raising the alarm over certain bugs that appear to have slipped through with the release. They say that the issues are causing data loss and breaking the audio of their PCs. Here's all you need to know about it.

Issue #1 Audio broken, drivers removed after update

As first reported by Windows Latest, the latest cumulative build, officially dubbed Windows 10 KB4556799, is creating really annoying audio issues. Basically, users have complained that the update is either deleting Realtek audio drivers from their PCs or messing with audio enhancements in such a way that the sound either comes out distorted or does not come out at all.

Issue #2 Secondly, there is also the problem of data loss

Along with audio issues, some users have also reported that their files went missing after installing the update. "...ALL of my computer files were deleted. I am not sure how to recover them and I don't want to make the problem worse," one user said on Microsoft Forums, while another noted, "All my files are gone it is like the computer was wiped clean."

Fix How to fix this?

Not everyone who has installed KB4556799 is affected by these glitches, but those who are can try some quick workarounds. The audio issues can be fixed by re-installing removed drivers and disabling audio-enhancements from Sound Settings. Meanwhile, the case of data loss is due to a temporary profile, which loads over the default one, and can be fixed by restarting the PC 6-8 times.

Final solution If nothing works, you could also uninstall the buggy update