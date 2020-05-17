-
A few days back, Microsoft released a cumulative update to fix security glitches on Windows 10.
Now, some users of the platform are raising the alarm over certain bugs that appear to have slipped through with the release.
They say that the issues are causing data loss and breaking the audio of their PCs.
Here's all you need to know about it.
-
Issue #1
Audio broken, drivers removed after update
-
As first reported by Windows Latest, the latest cumulative build, officially dubbed Windows 10 KB4556799, is creating really annoying audio issues.
Basically, users have complained that the update is either deleting Realtek audio drivers from their PCs or messing with audio enhancements in such a way that the sound either comes out distorted or does not come out at all.
-
Issue #2
Secondly, there is also the problem of data loss
-
Along with audio issues, some users have also reported that their files went missing after installing the update.
"...ALL of my computer files were deleted. I am not sure how to recover them and I don't want to make the problem worse," one user said on Microsoft Forums, while another noted, "All my files are gone it is like the computer was wiped clean."
-
Fix
How to fix this?
-
Not everyone who has installed KB4556799 is affected by these glitches, but those who are can try some quick workarounds.
The audio issues can be fixed by re-installing removed drivers and disabling audio-enhancements from Sound Settings.
Meanwhile, the case of data loss is due to a temporary profile, which loads over the default one, and can be fixed by restarting the PC 6-8 times.
-
Final solution
If nothing works, you could also uninstall the buggy update
-
In case nothing works, you could uninstall the buggy update by heading to Settings > Update and Security > View Update History > Uninstall updates and selecting KB4556799.
Once that's done, go back to Windows' update settings and pause updates for a few weeks to keep the operating system from installing the buggy release again.
Microsoft has not commented on the matter so far.