Edison Mail, the popular app that lets you manage multiple email services from a single place, has run into a major privacy issue - a bug compromising personal email accounts of many of its users. The issue, which surfaced a few hours ago, redirected personal messages of Edison Mail users to other users of the service. Here's all about it.

Issue Strangers' emails appearing on Edison Mail

Just recently, Edison Mail released an update to introduce a feature that allowed cross-device data syncing. However, soon after the rollout, users of the iOS version of the app started reporting instances of seeing emails of strangers in their app, without even entering their email or password. One person claimed that they got over 100 unread emails from an unknown UK-based email account.

Concerns Evidently, users started raising alarms

Given the severity of the issue and privacy concerns it raises, users began calling out Edison Mail for the debacle. Some said they would never use the app again, while others alleged that if they can see other users' private messages, there is a good chance that their messages/email accounts might be visible to others too.

Twitter Post Here's what affected accounts looked like

Confirmation Then, Edison Mail acknowledged the issue, offered an explanation

As the complaints surfaced, Edison Mail issued a clarification that the problem was associated with the recently issued software update and the company has not suffered a data breach. But, apart from that, it did not share much about what went wrong with the update, including how different devices and their data got linked into one.

Roll back Now, the update has been rolled back

In a statement to The Verge, Edison Mail said the buggy update reached only a "small percentage" of its user-base and has now been reverted. "We have quickly rolled back the update. We are contacting the impacted Edison Mail users (limited to a subset of those users who have updated and opened the app in the last 10 hours) to notify them," it added.

Twitter Post Similar response on Twitter