In a bid to cover up losses incurred because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to push sales of old stock, many smartphone makers have introduced price cuts on some of their popular offerings. Over the past couple of weeks, many devices including the likes of OnePlus 7T Pro, iQOO 3, and Samsung Galaxy A50s, have become cheaper in India. Here's our compilation.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy A50s: The premium mid-ranger

Samsung recently revised the price of Galaxy A50s in India. It now costs Rs. 18,599 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 20,561 for the 6GB RAM model, down from Rs. 21,070 and Rs. 26,900, respectively. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, Exynos 9611 processor, and up to 128GB storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Vivo S1: The affordable performer

The Vivo S1 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 across all variants, and now starts at Rs. 16,990 for the base 4GB/128GB variant. The handset sports a waterdrop shaped notch and a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It draws power from Helio P65 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The S1 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 32MP camera for clicking selfies.

Phone #3 iQOO 3: The flagship killer

The iQOO 3 has become cheaper by up to Rs. 4,000 with the 8GB/128GB model now listed at Rs. 34,990, the 8GB/256GB variant at Rs. 37,990, and the 12GB/256GB version at Rs. 44,990. It sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and integrated fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

The iQOO 3 sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 16MP selfie shooter.

Phone #4 OnePlus 7T Pro: An all-round performer

The 8GB/256GB model of the OnePlus 7T Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 and it now retails for Rs. 47,999. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 4,085mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging technology.

