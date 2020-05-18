In a matter of days, Microsoft will release its next big Windows 10 update. The semi-annual release, dubbed May 2020 Update, has been in the works for a while and is already being tested by insiders. Now, to give you a better glimpse of what is coming, we have listed some of the features/changes the update is set to deliver. Let's take a look.

Feature #1 New icons will be available

Back in December, Microsoft revealed a new Windows logo with revamped 'fluent design icons' for native apps like File Explorer, Notepad, et al. The new Windows 10 update will come with these icons, ensuring more consistency and uniformity not just at the OS level but also with the newer Windows 10X operating system. Aesthetically, it will be a major change for Windows 10 users.

Feature #2 Cloud download of updates

In addition to revamped icons, Windows 10 May 2020 Update will also introduce a 'Cloud download' button to let you reset/recover the OS without plugging in a USB/disk. It will install the latest available version of the OS directly from Microsoft's servers, saving you from the trouble of heading over to Microsoft's site and downloading the Media Creation software for installing the OS manually.

Feature #3 Option to reserve space for updates

With the May 2019 Update, Windows 10 had started reserving about 7GB of hard disk space to store temporary Windows files and process updates smoothly. However, users did not take that well, prompting the Redmond giant to make 'Reserved Storage' optional. It has now confirmed that the May 2020 Update and newer releases will let you disable Reserved Storage with the DISM command-line tool.

Feature #4 #5 Improved video playback, Windows Search changes

Among other things, the upcoming update will introduce Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.7, which is expected to improve video output, performance, and refresh rate on multi-monitor setups. Also, the OS will make some changes to Windows Search so that it only indexes files when the PC is not being used actively and improves the overall system performance for users.

Timeline When will Windows 10 May 2020 Update roll-out?