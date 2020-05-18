As part of a special early access sale, OnePlus's newly-launched flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 2 pm via Amazon. To recall, the handset was unveiled last month and it comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, 90Hz AMOLED screen, and flagship internals including a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Design and display OnePlus 8: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 features a punch-hole design with slightly curved edges, a metal-glass body, a triple rear camera setup, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black color options.

Information OnePlus 8 offers a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.75) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Here's a look at the pricing and launch offers