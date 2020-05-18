Motorola is gearing up to launch its new budget-friendly handset, the Moto G8 Power Lite, in India on May 21, according to a Flipkart teaser. However, the company is yet to make a formal announcement for the same. To recall, the device was launched in Europe last month. It comes with waterdrop notched design, triple rear cameras, mid-level internals, and a solid 5,000mAh battery.

Design and Display Motorola G8 Power Lite: At a glance

The Moto G8 Power Lite features a waterdrop notched display with noticeable bezels on all sides and splash-resistant build quality. On the rear, the device houses a triple camera setup along with a physical fingerprint sensor. The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colors.

Cameras Moto G8 Power Lite offers a triple rear camera

The G8 Power Lite offers a triple rear camera module that comprises a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP depth lens with LED flash. For selfies, the handset gets an 8MP camera. Moreover, both the rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola G8 Power Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset. It runs on Android 10 and offers 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G, micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information How much does it cost?