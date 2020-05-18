-
Realme has again increased the price of its entry-level smartphone, the C3, in India by Rs. 500. This is the second time the handset has received a price hike since its release in February this year.
According to a company's spokesperson, the latest price revision is due to the supply shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fluctuating Indian Rupee.
Design and Display
Here's recalling the Realme C3
The Realme C3 has a waterdrop notched display with noticeable bezels, a splash-resistant plastic body, and a dual-lens camera unit on the rear side.
It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone has no fingerprint sensor and uses a standard password/pattern/face-unlock for authentication.
Further, it comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red color options.
Do you know?
Realme C3 comes with a 12MP dual rear camera
The Realme C3 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash. On the front, it has a single 5MP (f/2.4) sensor. Both the cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The budget-range Realme C3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.
Information
What are the updated prices?
With the latest price revision, Realme C3 costs Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. To recall, the handset was launched at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 and saw a hike of Rs. 500 last month.