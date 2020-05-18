Moderna Therapeutics, one of the select few companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine, has revealed positive results from early-stage trials of its formula. The company has announced that its vaccine candidate was able to generate antibody responses in all the participants who had volunteered for its test. Here's all you need to know about it.

Study Stage I trial started in March

Back in March, Moderna became the first US company to start human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate called mRNA-1273. The experimental vaccine was given in three separate doses - 25 micrograms, 100 micrograms, and 250 micrograms - to 45 people (each dose for 15) at a gap of approximately 28 days. Then, the participants were closely monitored to see how it worked.

Results Results show antibodies in all volunteers

Now, the early results revealed by Moderna show that the vaccine has produced detectable antibodies in all the volunteers, with dose-dependent increment in immunogenicity. The company says that the participants who got the 25 micrograms shot generated antibodies at levels seen in blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients, while the 100 micrograms group had antibodies that "significantly exceeded levels" seen in recovered cases.

Detail Some volunteers produced neutralizing antibodies

While the data of the third 250 micrograms group was not available, the team did note that the vaccine candidate was able to produce neutralizing antibodies in at least eight of the participants (four each from 25 and 100 micrograms group). Now, this is a great development, given that neutralizing antibodies play a major role in fighting off viruses like the novel coronavirus.

Animal trials Antibody levels consistent with animal trials

Moderna also notes that the level of neutralizing antibodies generated from the vaccine in humans is consistent with those seen in animals. The company had worked with the NIH to test the vaccine on mice, which were able to generate enough antibodies to fight off the novel coronavirus and prevent it from replicating in the lungs.

Quote Here's what Moderna chief medical officer Dr. Tal Zaks said

"These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25. These data substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease."

Need More data still needed to confirm full efficacy