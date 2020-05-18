-
Xiaomi's newly-launched flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 is now available in India via Mi.com, Amazon, and select official offline stores.
At present, the deliveries are available to everyone living in Red, Orange, and Green Zones except for those in the containment zones.
To recall, the Mi 10 was launched in India last week and it comes at a starting price of Rs. 50,000.
Design and display
Mi 10: At a glance
The Mi 10 features a metal-glass body, a punch-hole design, and an edge-to-edge screen with 3D curved edges.
It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also houses an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Further, the handset is available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey color options.
Information
Mi 10 comes with a 108MP quad rear camera
The Mi 10 houses a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For the selfies and video calling, the device offers a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Mi 10 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-bases MIUI 11 and packs a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired as well as wireless fast charging.
The device also comes with stereo speakers, built-in liquid-cooling, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, how much it costs?
The Mi 10 costs Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB model and Rs. 54,999 for the 256GB model. As for launch offers, you can avail up to Rs. 3,000 discount using HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI options on purchasing the device via Amazon.