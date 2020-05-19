HMD Global is expected to launch its latest mid-range handset, the Nokia 6.3, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a Nokiapoweruser report has claimed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor instead of a Snapdragon 6-series chipset that was rumored before. The report has also tipped that Nokia 6.3 will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear side.

Design and display Nokia 6.3 will be designed for single-handed use

As of now, it is unclear if the Nokia 6.3 will get the in-trend punch-hole design or retain the waterdrop notch we saw on its predecessor, the Nokia 6.2. However, reports suggest it will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and have a relatively smaller screen optimized for one-handed usage. That said, we expect to see a Full-HD+ display and a premium metal-glass constriction.

Information Nokia 6.3 to get a 24MP quad rear camera array

According to the tip-off, the Nokia 6.3 will feature a quad rear camera setup including a 24MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. On the front, it is likely to pack a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The new leak suggests that the Nokia 6.3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it is expected to run stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program and pack a 4,000mAh battery. Further, it should support all the latest connectivity options as well.

Information How much will it cost?