Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will again go on sale today at 12pm via Mi.com and Amazon.
As per the new guidelines, the deliveries are available to everyone living in Red, Orange, and Green Zones except for those in the containment zones.
To recall, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a massive 5,020mAh battery.
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance
The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a premium glass body, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, and a quad rear camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 9 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, how much does it cost?
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs. 16,999. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 discount by making payments through ICICI credit card.