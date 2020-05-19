Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will again go on sale today at 12pm via Mi.com and Amazon.

As per the new guidelines, the deliveries are available to everyone living in Red, Orange, and Green Zones except for those in the containment zones.

To recall, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a massive 5,020mAh battery.