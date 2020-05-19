Xiaomi's popular budget phone, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, is now available for purchase via Flipkart. Till now, the device was available on Mi and Amazon India website, after it released in the market, last year. The announcement by Xiaomi was made on Twitter via the @RedmiIndia handle. Prices across the websites are same, and the device is available in all the variants.

Design and Display Redmi Note 8 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a premium all-glass body featuring a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on all sides and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It is available in four color options. The device sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and comes with Gorilla Glass protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP (f/2.4) lens for macro and depth photography. Up front, the device has a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter. For video recording, the rear camera supports 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera shoots 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM with up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). It comes with Android 9-based MIUI, which is upgradeable to Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging support. It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information How much does it cost?