The pre-orders of Motorola Edge+ smartphone are now open in India, and the device will be available on sale from May 26 onwards. The phone was launched in the US last month and packs a curved OLED display, dual stereo speakers, a 108MP rear camera, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Meanwhile, it will get OS updates up to Android 12. Here's our roundup.

Information First, a look at the offer/discount

Customers using ICICI Bank credit cards will get a flat discount of Rs. 7,500 on purchasing the Motorola Edge+ smartphone. It is valid on both EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.

Design and display Motorola Edge+: At a glance

The Motorola Edge+ features a punch-hole design with curved edges. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup stacked vertically. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, there is a single 25MP (f/2.0) snapper with screen flash. The rear camera records 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera records full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Edge+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired, 18W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?