The pre-orders of Motorola Edge+ smartphone are now open in India, and the device will be available on sale from May 26 onwards.
The phone was launched in the US last month and packs a curved OLED display, dual stereo speakers, a 108MP rear camera, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Meanwhile, it will get OS updates up to Android 12.
Here's our roundup.
Information
First, a look at the offer/discount
Customers using ICICI Bank credit cards will get a flat discount of Rs. 7,500 on purchasing the Motorola Edge+ smartphone. It is valid on both EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.
Design and display
Motorola Edge+: At a glance
The Motorola Edge+ features a punch-hole design with curved edges. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup stacked vertically.
The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
It is available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Motorola Edge+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.
On the front, there is a single 25MP (f/2.0) snapper with screen flash.
The rear camera records 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera records full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Motorola Edge+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired, 18W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
The Motorola Edge+ costs Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and it comes in two colors: Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey. Pre-bookings are now open and it will be available for purchase on Flipkart and offline stores from May 26.