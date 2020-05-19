Huawei Y9s is now available to consumers in India, a week after it was launched in the country. The device comes in two colors, and is available at Rs. 19,990. It is listed on Amazon India's website as restrictions on deliveries have been eased pan-India barring the containment zones. Here's a roundup of the Huawei Y9s.

Design and Display At a glance

The Huawei Y9s features a notch-less display as it houses a pop-up selfie camera. It comes with an aluminium frame body in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal colors. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Up front, the Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 391ppi.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Y9s houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. For selfies, the device sports a motorized pop-up 16MP (f/2.2) camera. The device shoots 1080p videos from the rear camera at 30fps, while the front lens shoots 1080p videos at 60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Y9s comes powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). It runs on Android 9-based EMUI 9.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information What about the price?