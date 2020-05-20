-
Ahead of its expected launch on May 25 in China, a Thai publication has leaked the details of the upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone.
Reportedly, the phone will sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 12GB/256GB of storage, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,200mAh battery.
Moreover, it will come in two colors- Arctic White and Glacier Blue.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Realme X3 SuperZoom: At a glance
The Realme X3 SuperZoom will sport a punch-hole design housing two sensors, on the top left corner of the screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
On the rear, the gradient-finished panel will have a quad rear camera setup, stacked vertically.
It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080 X 2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 120Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The device will feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash.
On the front, it will sport a dual selfie snapper with a 32MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.4) sensor.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme X3 SuperZoom will reportedly feature an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage (non-expandable).
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash Charge support.
For connectivity, the phone will come with features like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
Though the leaks have pointed out the images and specifications of the upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone, the company is yet to make any official announcement regarding the pricing and availability details of the device in India. More information is expected in the coming weeks.