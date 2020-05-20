Ahead of its expected launch on May 25 in China, a Thai publication has leaked the details of the upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone. Reportedly, the phone will sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 12GB/256GB of storage, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,200mAh battery. Moreover, it will come in two colors- Arctic White and Glacier Blue. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X3 SuperZoom: At a glance

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will sport a punch-hole design housing two sensors, on the top left corner of the screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel will have a quad rear camera setup, stacked vertically. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080 X 2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The device will feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it will sport a dual selfie snapper with a 32MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.4) sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will reportedly feature an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage (non-expandable). Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash Charge support. For connectivity, the phone will come with features like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?