Last week, OnePlus made major headlines with the so-called 'X-ray vision' of one of its flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, after widespread reports regarding the working and abuse potential of the camera feature, the Chinese company has announced that it will disable the capability for good. Here is all you need to know about it.

Issue Point of issue: OnePlus 8 Pro's Color Filter camera

OnePlus 8 Pro offers a quad-camera system, which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP Color Filter camera. Of these, a number of early takers of the device claimed that the 5MP shooter's Photochrom mode, aimed at improving photographs using infrared sensors, can see through certain devices and clothing materials.

Working Tests revealed the feature worked selectively

Following comprehensive testing by 8 Pro users, it was confirmed that X-ray worked but in select cases, like when the object or clothing item was made of thin black plastic or fabric. In other cases, it could not see through, but even the slightest chance of that raised alarms within the public, with many questioning OnePlus's decision to include a feature of this kind.

Answer Now, OnePlus is disabling the feature

Initially, OnePlus remained silent on the matter. But, now the company has announced that it will be disabling the controversial camera filter. In a post on Weibo, the phone-maker said that the camera only produced "a subtle see-through effect" on specific objects but it has "always placed user privacy at the highest level" and is, therefore, removing the feature for good.

Update Software rolling-out to remove the filter