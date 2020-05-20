Vivo's gaming-centric sub-brand iQOO has launched its iQOO Z1 5G mobile in China. The phone is up for pre-bookings and will be available from June 1 onwards. It is the first smartphone to offer MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset; it features a 144Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch design and sports three rear cameras. It comes in three variants, and two colors.

Design and display iQOO Z1 5G: At a glance

The iQOO Z1 5G smartphone has a punch-hole design and comes with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel sports a triple rear camera setup, housed in a rectangular frame along with an LED flash. It features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO Z1 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) secondary camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera along with LED flash. On the front, the handset sports a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear camera records 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera records Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO Z1 5G is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired to 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs Android 10 and comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. As for connectivity options, the phone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G connectivity, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?