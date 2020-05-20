Apple's much-awaited iPhone SE (2020) will go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart. The affordable handset sports an outdated iPhone 8-like design while offering the latest flagship A13 Bionic chipset, wireless charging support, and a single rear camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 42,500 with a discount offer of up to Rs. 3,600 for HDFC Bank cardholders.

Design and Display iPhone SE (2020): At a glance

The second-generation iPhone SE has a conventional rectangular display with thick borders on the top and bottom. It bears an aluminium frame with glass sandwiched on both the sides, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button, and is IP67 rated. Moreover, it features a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD display that offers a 16:9 aspect ratio at 326ppi density.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone SE (2020) sports a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, accompanied by a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies, it offers a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera with support for screen flash. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps, while the front camera lets you shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's flagship A13 Bionic processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage option. It runs on iOS 13 and is backed by a 1,821mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging and Qi-based wireless charging. The handset also offers stereo speakers as well as support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Pricing Pricing and sale offers