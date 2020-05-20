Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale once again in India on May 26 at 12 pm via Mi.com and Amazon.

The sale will be open to everyone living in Red, Orange, and Green zones except for those in the containment areas.

To recall, the handset comes with a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and Snapdragon 720G chipset.