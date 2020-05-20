-
Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale once again in India on May 26 at 12 pm via Mi.com and Amazon.
The sale will be open to everyone living in Red, Orange, and Green zones except for those in the containment areas.
To recall, the handset comes with a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and Snapdragon 720G chipset.
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance
The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a premium glass body, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, and a quad-camera setup on the rear.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, how much does it cost?
The Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. As for offers, buyers will get up to Rs. 1,000 discount when making payments through ICICI Bank credit card.