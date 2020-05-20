Swedish caller identification platform Truecaller has announced a major revamp of its app for Android and iOS users. The update brings a number of improvements, with the biggest one revolving around the caller ID screen itself. It can now be scaled up to a full-screen avatar instead of the currently used pop-up based style. Here's all about the all new Truecaller.

Home tab Unified 'Home' tab for all communication

Truecaller has come a long way from being a simple caller ID app to a multi-functional platform enabling communication, payments, and more. But, somewhere between these changes, the app became fragmented, with its users having a lot of clutter to deal with. Now, the problem is being handled with a new 'Home' tab that offers all your communication at a single place.

Home tab All calls, chats, texts will be accessed via Home

In the Home section, you will find your call history - incoming, outgoing, missed calls - as well as messages merged in a single list. It eliminates the need for opening and switching between different apps while providing one-touch options to start a voice call, VoIP call, chat, or text message. You could also access dialer and blocked spam calls/messages from the same tab.

Caller ID New full screen caller ID experience

Along with the revamped Home tab, Truecaller is offering a new full-screen caller ID experience for its users. The new interface replaces the pop-up based caller ID screen and the phone's default calling screen with a single interface offering a mix of both. It offers you controls to answer or hang up the call while showing who is calling at the same time.

Information Different color hues for different kind of callers

The full-screen caller ID also uses color shades to show if you should pick a call or not. The calling screen would show in Blue for calls from known contacts, purple for Priority calls like courier companies, and Red for known spammers.

SMS categories Finally, you get Smart SMS sorting in Truecaller

To make sifting through messages easier, Truecaller is adding Smart SMS sorting which uses advanced, on-device machine learning to automatically sort messages into Personal, Important, Others, and Spam categories of the Home tab. The Personal category holds all your personal communication, Important provides access to financial data, like bills, bookings, recent spending, and Others and Spam show messages from businesses/organizations and known spammers, respectively.

Upcoming features More features to be added soon

Truecaller says that all the transactional data fetched for Smart SMSes is processed locally on the device and nothing leaves the phone of the user. The company also plans to upgrade the SMS grouping feature with more categories in the Important tab, including travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation, live tracking & updates on postal/courier deliveries, tax updates, and hospital/doctor appointments.

Information New Truecaller is now rolling out