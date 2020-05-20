-
Chinese tech giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its V6 tablet in China.
The device comes with an iPad Pro-like design, 2K screen, 5G connectivity, and a flagship Kirin 985 chipset. The company has also introduced a "Magic Pencil" which comes with 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels.
However, the pricing details of the V6 are yet to be announced.
Here's our roundup.
-
Design and display
Honor V6 5G: At a glance
-
The Honor V6 5G comes with a metallic-finished body featuring a 10.4-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) conventional rectangular screen surrounded by proportional bezels.
The rear panel gets a sandblasted finish and a rectangular camera bump that houses a single camera and an LED flash unit.
Further, it has a "Magic Pencil" for taking notes and an official folio case-cum-keyboard.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
As far as the camera specifications are concerned, the V6 5G tablet houses a single 13MP (f/1.8) primary camera with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.2) sensor for clicking selfies and video calling.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Honor V6 tablet draws power from an octa-core Kirin 985 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 but lacks support for Google Mobile Services.
It packs a solid 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support and supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about pricing and availability?
-
Though the Honor V6 has been officially launched, the company is yet to reveal the official details regarding its pricing and availability. The tablet is currently up for pre-registrations in China with release dates and other details likely to be announced sometime in June.