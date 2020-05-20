Chinese tech giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its V6 tablet in China. The device comes with an iPad Pro-like design, 2K screen, 5G connectivity, and a flagship Kirin 985 chipset. The company has also introduced a "Magic Pencil" which comes with 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels. However, the pricing details of the V6 are yet to be announced. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor V6 5G: At a glance

The Honor V6 5G comes with a metallic-finished body featuring a 10.4-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) conventional rectangular screen surrounded by proportional bezels. The rear panel gets a sandblasted finish and a rectangular camera bump that houses a single camera and an LED flash unit. Further, it has a "Magic Pencil" for taking notes and an official folio case-cum-keyboard.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As far as the camera specifications are concerned, the V6 5G tablet houses a single 13MP (f/1.8) primary camera with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.2) sensor for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor V6 tablet draws power from an octa-core Kirin 985 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 but lacks support for Google Mobile Services. It packs a solid 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support and supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about pricing and availability?